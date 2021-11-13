Productivity Workshops Coming in the New Year

Come January, the Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC), in collaboration with the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute, will be offering a series of workshops on productivity management.

This was stated by Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, during the Centre’s virtual productivity workshop on Thursday (November 11).

He said the Centre will form and maintain partnerships with other educational institutions, including the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), HEART/NSTA, and the University of the West Indies Department of Economics.

He explained that the targeted outcomes of these partnerships will include more research on the factors impacting productivity, including productivity in the curriculum of skills development programmes and offering productivity-centred workshops to public and private entities.

Meanwhile, he noted that for primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, the JPC will launch productivity clubs and productivity competitions.

He added, too, that the second phase of the productivity innovation competition will be open to the general public.

“The winning ideas of the centre’s inaugural productivity innovation competition included an app to support mental wellness among employees, a well-thought-out waste management system and a way to improve agricultural productivity to a programme to give farmers access to local invention,” he stated.

Additionally, he said, the centre will also be undertaking research related to post pandemic job recovery and job creation.

The forum was held under the theme, ‘Productivity, COVID-19 and Human Capital Development’.

The Jamaica Productivity Centre is responsible for promoting and facilitating productivity improvement in Jamaica. The JPC continually strives to be recognised as the leading regional centre on productivity growth by enabling Jamaica’s economy to be more productive, innovative and competitive.