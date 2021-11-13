First Heritage Donates 100 Tablets to Students

Story Highlights The devices were handed over to the Ministry during a ceremony held on Thursday (November 11), at the FHC’s head offices in Kingston.

“When we look at students with special needs, some persons may see them as less fortunate, but they do have superpowers; they have exceptional abilities and that's the focus. I'm so happy that I will be able to speak of this opportunity where some of these students will benefit from these devices,” she noted.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FHC, Roxanne Linton, said that part of the Foundation’s mandate is to “assist and create possibilities for those in need, especially for the most vulnerable in our society”.

Students from institutions across the island, including those with special needs, are to benefit from a donation of 100 tablet computers, which will better enable them to access online learning.

The donation, from the First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited (FHC) Foundation, is in support of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiative.

The devices were handed over to the Ministry during a ceremony held on Thursday (November 11), at the FHC’s head offices in Kingston.

Acting Chief Education Officer, Dr. Kasan Troupe, in her remarks, said that the donation from the FHC Foundation is well appreciated.

Dr. Troupe said she is particularly pleased that 40 special needs students will benefit from the support.

They attend institutions such as the Windsor School of Special Education in St. Catherine; the Lister Mair Gilby – May Pen Unit, Clarendon; and the Carberry Court Special School, and the Randolph Lopez School of Hope in St. Andrew.

Dr. Troupe said that the Ministry intends to meet with parents of special needs students this month for discussions focused on highlighting the “super talents” of their children.

“When we look at students with special needs, some persons may see them as less fortunate, but they do have superpowers; they have exceptional abilities and that’s the focus. I’m so happy that I will be able to speak of this opportunity where some of these students will benefit from these devices,” she noted.

Dr. Troupe indicated that approximately 23,000 devices have been donated to children under the ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiative as the Ministry continues to support academic learning for students during the global pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FHC, Roxanne Linton, said that part of the Foundation’s mandate is to “assist and create possibilities for those in need, especially for the most vulnerable in our society”.

“At this time, we see that [children] are facing challenges as it relates to education, and so, for the academic year, to date, the FHC, through its Foundation, has already contributed $1.5 million in scholarships and bursaries to primary and tertiary scholars,” she informed.