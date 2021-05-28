Producer Price Index April 2021 – STATIN

For April 2021, output prices for producers in the Mining and Quarrying industry increased by 4.6 per cent and by 0.5 per cent in the Manufacturing industry as released today by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

The movement in the index for the Mining and Quarrying industry was influenced mainly by an increase of 4.8 per cent in the index for the major group ‘Bauxite Mining & Alumina Processing’. The index for the other major group ‘Other Mining & Quarrying’ moved downward by 0.5 per cent.

The main contributors to the increase in the index for the Manufacturing industry were the major groups, ‘Food, Beverages & Tobacco’ which moved up by 0.6 per cent and ‘Chemicals and Chemical Products’ which increased by 1.8 per cent. The movement in the index was tempered by a fall of 0.9 per cent in the index for the major group ‘Refined Petroleum Products’.

For the period April 2020 – April 2021, the point-to-point index for the Mining & Quarrying industry rose by 42.6 per cent, due mainly to an increase of 44.3 per cent in the index for the major group ‘Bauxite Mining & Alumina Processing’. The point-to-point index for the Manufacturing industry increased by 10.3 per cent.

The April 2021 Producer Price Index Bulletin provides additional information on the movement of producers’ prices and is available on STATIN’s website www.statinja.gov.jm or from the Information Section of STATIN at (876) 630-1619. Visit the Institute’s Facebook and Instagram pages @STATINJA for the April 2021 PPI infographic.

The average exchange rate for the previous month was used in calculating the PPI for the current period. The assumption is that producers would not have purchased their raw materials in the current month. The exchange rate is used to convert prices that are quoted in US dollars.

PPI Infographics April 2021