COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 27, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|108
|48,288
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|61
|26,990
|Males
|47
|21,295
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 84 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|2,622
|Hanover
|0
|1,288
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|16
|13,510
|Manchester
|6
|2,891
|Portland
|7
|1,554
|St. Ann
|13
|3,126
|St. Catherine
|31
|9,540
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|1,941
|St. James
|17
|4,612
|St. Mary
|6
|1,559
|St. Thomas
|2
|1,927
|Trelawny
|4
|1,655
|
Westmoreland
|2
|2,063
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|93
|12
|3
|108
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,103
|1,805
|2,380
|48,288
|NEGATIVE today
|715
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|849
|1,564
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|245,809
|80,179
|325,988
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|808
|12
|852
|1,672
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|289,912
|1,805
|82,559
|374,276
|Positivity Rate[1]
|12.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|936
|A 79 year old Male from St. Ann
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|135
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|145
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|175
|24,703
|
Active Cases
|22,279
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|32,846
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|181
|Patients Moderately Ill
|45
|Patients Critically Ill
|14
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|22,087
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,566
|Imported
|0
|935
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,330
|Under Investigation
|108
|42,221
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing