COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Coronavirus
May 28, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 108 48,288  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 61 26,990  
Males 47 21,295  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 2 years to 84 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 4 2,622  
Hanover 0 1,288  
Kingston & St. Andrew 16 13,510  
Manchester 6 2,891  
Portland 7 1,554  
St. Ann 13 3,126  
St. Catherine 31 9,540  
St. Elizabeth 0 1,941  
St. James 17 4,612  
St. Mary 6 1,559  
St. Thomas 2 1,927  
Trelawny 4 1,655  
 

Westmoreland

 2 2,063  
       
 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL  
POSITIVES Today

 

 93 12 3 108  
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,103 1,805 2,380 48,288  
NEGATIVE today

 

 715 All negatives are included in PCR tests 849 1,564  
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 245,809 80,179 325,988  
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 808 12 852 1,672  
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 289,912 1,805 82,559 374,276  
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 12.8%      
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1 936 A 79 year old Male from St. Ann
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 135  
Deaths under investigation 1 145  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 175 24,703  
 

 

Active Cases

 22,279    
       
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 5    
Number in Home Quarantine 32,846    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 181    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 45    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 14    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 6    
Home 22,087    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,566  
Imported 0 935  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,330  
Under Investigation 108 42,221  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

