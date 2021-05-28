COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz (left) and Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, inspecting two of the forty-four solar kits donated by the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET), for learning institutions, at the MSET head office on May 27, 2021. The solar kits will enhance the learning experience of electrical courses offered by these institutions.

The distribution supports the Ministry’s mandate of popularizing science in schools as well as advancing the push for renewable technologies. (Photo: Dave Reid)

Click to view more