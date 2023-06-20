Private Sector Encouraged to Partner with Gov’t on New Social Housing Project

Members of the private sector are being encouraged to partner with the Government to increase the number of units built under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Government Senator, Abka Fitz-Henley, made the call as he opened the 2023/24 State of the Nation Debate in the Senate recently.

More than 520 Jamaicans across 48 constituencies have already benefited under the Government’s NSHP, which has, so far, delivered 137 houses.

“This is a very important programme geared towards delivering shelter to those in need, and I urge members of the private sector to join forces with the Government with a view of doubling the output from the programme. I believe a public-private sector initiative in this regard would augur well for the future of our country,” Senator Fitz-Henley said.

He noted that the initiative is another example of the Administration governing with compassion and a conscience and taking concrete steps towards setting Jamaica on a path towards prosperity.

“The programme does not discriminate based on who is the [Member of Parliament] for the area or the political persuasion of anybody,” Senator Fitz-Henley pointed out.

Meanwhile, he said the distribution of 50,000 tanks over two years, beginning July this year, is another indication of the Administration “moving to respond to challenges facing the people”.

Senator Fitz-Henley said the Government continues to work hard in that regard, even as they put in place policy to ensure that the country on a whole has more sustainable water supply systems.

“Further evidence that this side is sensitive to the challenges being faced by people is the $2.7 billion in additional support, which was announced in the last fiscal year, in a bid to give back more to pensioners and people on the PATH programme,” he added.

Senator Fitz-Henley said additional support of $500 million was also announced for persons who are not on PATH but are considered among the society’s most vulnerable.

He further informed that the Administration implemented multibillion-dollar care packages, “which assisted in keeping people afloat during, perhaps, the most difficult crisis that this globe has faced in approximately 100 years”.

Senator Fitz-Henley added that the national minimum wage increased from $9,000 to $13,000 per 40-hour work week.

Noting that this was the largest increase in two decades, he said it represents “a sign of our commitment to the goal of easing the burden on the Jamaican people and achieving prosperity for all”.