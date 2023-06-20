Montego Bay Tax Office to Resume with Limited Services

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise that the Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre (MBRSC) will reopen for limited business (8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, until further notice. These limited services include:
• Collections (cashiering services)
• Renewal of Drivers’ Licence
• Substitute Driver’s Licence
• Provisional Driver’s Licence
• New Driver’s Licence
• Collection of Driver’s Licence
• Purchasing of green and red plates
• Property Tax Query
• Stamp Duty processing.
During this time, persons may opt to visit the Falmouth, Lucea, Darliston or St. Ann’s Bay Tax Offices to conduct their usual transactions, the operations of which, will be bolstered by redeployed staff of the MBRSC.
Additionally, at the Authority’s Bay West location (8:30 a.m. – 3: 00 p.m.), taxpayers can conduct several transactions including; TRN application, motor vehicle partial transfer (sign out of title), as well as get taxpayer education support. Please note that for partial motor vehicle transfers, customers should have the motor vehicle title in hand (no arrears) with motor vehicle registration and certificate of fitness.
The adjusted arrangements have become necessary as the Tax Authority and the property owner continue to work together to address a malfunctioning air conditioning system, which has significantly affected the Authority’s customer service delivery at the location since last week.
Taxpayers are also reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, these include filing, payment, property tax querying, traffic ticket and certificate of fitness fee payment.
Tax Administration Jamaica wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused, as its service provider works assiduously to rectify the issue in the shortest possible time.
For further information, persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm or monitor media for updates.