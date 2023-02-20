Principals and Teachers Invited to Take Part in Educational Course

Principals and teachers have been invited to participate in the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), CARICOM and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Learning Recovery and Enhancement Programme (Let’s REAP) Caribbean Schools Capacity-Building Programme.
The invitation has been extended by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat for the participants to be a part of Cohort II.
A bulletin issued by the Ministry of Education and Youth states that the Let’s REAP for Caribbean Schools provides school leaders and teachers across the region with a roadmap to bridge both the learning gaps that have emerged or worsened due to COVID-19 and, more generally, to improve inclusion and accelerate learning outcomes for all students.
The programme, which is administered by the University of the West Indies (UWI), is a 45-hour certificate course delivered online over a three-month period. Core areas to be covered include Building Communities of Practice focused on student learning, Assessment and Differentiated Instruction, and Leadership for Learning.
Training for Cohort II is projected to begin in April 2023. Persons who have an interest in capitalising on this training opportunity are required to complete the expression of interest form by March 3, using the link https://forms.gle/UR6KfDRt9RcjPDU4A.
For additional information or queries, persons can contact Olivine Evans, Assistant Chief Education Officer, via email at olivine.evans@moey.gov.jm.