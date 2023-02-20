$770M Earmarked for Security Strengthening Project

The Government will be spending $770 million in the new fiscal year on the Security Strengthening Project.
The funds will be used to complete implementation of a jail management software and installation of a citizens’ service portal software.
Additionally, the allocation will be used to procure fibre-optic cables for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and equipment for a Mobile Command Centre.
Details of the project are outlined in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
The allocation will also be used to complete implementation of the JCF’s Stations Record Management and Case Management Systems.
It will further serve to instal network equipment to facilitate the connection of agencies, network drops for JCF high-priority sites, and Department of Correctional Services (DCS) surveillance equipment.
To date, an IBIS Data Concentrator and server have been procured for the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) and IT and scientific equipment (DNA Database, Maxwell RSC 48 system, server, Proflex dual 96Well PCR System) were acquired for the Institute of Forensic and Legal Medicine, under the project.
The engagement, which was originally slated to end in March 2023, has been extended until February 2025.
It is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security, with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).