Prime Minister’s Statement On the Shooting Death of Policemen by Criminals in Spanish Town St. Catherine

Prime Minister’s Statement On the Shooting Death of Policemen by Criminals in Spanish Town St. Catherine

I am deeply saddened to learn of the deadly turn of events which resulted in the death of at least two (2) members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the serious wounding of two others while on operation early this morning.

The killing of law enforcement officers is an immeasurable tragedy and we will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Officers of the law are faced with extreme danger everyday as they serve and protect our country. When they leave their families and loved ones to police our streets and our communities, the thought that they may not return should not be foremost in mind. Yet, that is what happened to hard working members this morning as they conducted their lawful duty to rid our society of criminality and put criminals behind bars.

My heart is pained at this time and I cannot imagine the despair the families must be feeling. My heart goes out to them and I express my deep, deep condolences.

Words are insufficient to convey my sympathies for the families and the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who are grieving an unimaginable loss at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all the officers and our collective hearts grieve with you.

The Government will provide every support to the families, and the police high command will leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible, to justice. We will not be deterred.

Those responsible for the slaughter of our officers should find no safe haven, they must be captured.

Rampant criminality is a stain on our society and the murder of these officers speak to the level of depravity of these criminals.

I know this must be a trying time for the JCF.

However, I want the committed and hardworking members of the JCF to know that all well thinking Jamaicans stand with you. Do not be discouraged.

We urge cooperation and support of our police and law enforcement; do not protect criminals.

Even in a time of crisis the criminals are at work. We must redouble our efforts against criminal elements. They must face justice!