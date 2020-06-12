Six New Cases Of COVID-19

Six persons have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the island to 611 to date.

At the same time, there was one additional recovery from the virus over the last 24 hours, putting the country’s overall recovery numbers at 408 or 66.8 per cent of those who have tested positive.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gave the update during a press conference at his New Kingston offices on Thursday (June 11).

He informed that there are currently two critical cases of the virus.

Dr. Tufton reported that the new positive cases were from 325 samples tested within the last 24 hours. Of the total, 105 were discharge samples.

“The new cases were all imported; four arriving on a flight from the United States and two on a flight from the United Kingdom,” he noted.

There are five females and one male, whose ages range from 38 to 63 years. Two of the cases are from St. Elizabeth, two from St. James, one from Portland and one from St. Catherine. There are now 110 imported cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

The parish of St. Catherine still accounts for the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 312 cases; Kingston and St. Andrew, 137 cases; Clarendon, 35 cases; St. Ann, 30 cases; St. Mary, 25 cases; Manchester, 15 cases; Portland, 13 cases; St. James, 12 cases; St. Elizabeth, six cases; Westmoreland, five cases; St. Thomas, four cases; Trelawny, three cases and Hanover with one case.

A total of 15,478 samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date.