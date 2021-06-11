Prime Minister Upbeat About Economy

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is confident Jamaica’s economy will rebound soon from the devastating impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We would’ve seen last year the figures telling us that we lost 10 per cent in growth… but the good news is that we are recovering; the economy is recovering. Very soon, we should be able to return our economy to as close to normalcy as we can,” he said.

Mr. Holness was addressing the official opening of an electronics and photography company, Computer Consultants, at its Annette Crescent, St. Andrew location, on June 10.

He noted that the Government has heard the cries of business operators, including quick-service operators, people in the tourism industry, and, in particular, members of the entertainment and the events sectors who have not had any opportunity to conduct their business, some of them for well over a year.

The Prime Minister stressed that it is, therefore, important that the Government “does everything possible to encourage the full restart of our economy”.

Mr. Holness said the Government is aware that some people have had it far worse than others, with persons now at that stage in the pandemic where savings have been depleted and many households are now feeling the economic pinch.

He added that while the Government will work to return the economy to normalcy, “it doesn’t mean that we abandon our COVID-management measures, but it means that we will have to learn how to live with the virus”.

In the meantime, Mr. Holness praised Principal and Founder of Computer Consultants, James Watson, “for taking the risk to start your own business, but more so during a pandemic”.

“I think what you are doing with your business shows that there is tremendous potential and opportunities in the digital space for businesses to grow, and the Government stands with you and supports all businesses that want to go digital,” he said.

Describing Mr. Watson, who is dyslexic, as a “strong and inspiring” individual, Mr. Holness said it is important to have good role models and examples for others in the society who may be quietly suffering and wondering what is their path in life.

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that affects one’s ability to read, spell, write and speak.

“I want to thank you for bringing attention to a subject that does not always get attention in Jamaica, and that is dealing with children and adults who have had learning disabilities. You have embraced your learning disability… and, indeed, you can give hope and motivation to other Jamaicans who have such learning disabilities like dyslexia and other types of learning disabilities, to show that it is not a sentence to nothingness,” Mr. Holness said

“It is a challenge that can be overcome and you can achieve in life, nonetheless, and you are a perfect example of that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Watson shared that he taught himself how to fix computers, noting that technology such as voice recognition helped him to read troubleshooting articles he would have otherwise had great difficulty reading, due to his condition.

He worked as a Marketing Officer at Training Camp, a sporting goods and equipment store, for 17 years until it closed down. He then decided to start his own business.

“I started this business three years ago. I didn’t even have an office. I went out…going into people’s homes,” he said.