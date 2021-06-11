COVID-19 Update for Thursday, June 10, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|69
|49,179
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|33
|27,499
|Males
|36
|21,677
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|8 months to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|2,671
|Hanover
|2
|1,315
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|9
|13,655
|Manchester
|1
|2,954
|Portland
|6
|1,581
|St. Ann
|10
|3,224
|St. Catherine
|15
|9,724
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|1,981
|St. James
|4
|4,717
|St. Mary
|7
|1,603
|St. Thomas
|3
|1,949
|Trelawny
|0
|1,681
|
Westmoreland
|5
|2,124
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|59
|6
|4
|69
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,817
|1,947
|2,415
|49,179
|NEGATIVE today
|686
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|726
|1,412
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|254,883
|98,833
|353,716
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|745
|6
|730
|1,481
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|299,700
|1,947
|100,223
|401,870
|Positivity Rate[1]
|8.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|990
|An 86-year-old Male from Kington & St. Andrew
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|146
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|138
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|188
|27,201
|
Active Cases
|20,613
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,878
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|147
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|2
|Home
|20,462
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|2
|2,587
|Imported
|1
|948
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|3
|2,403
|Under Investigation
|63
|43,005
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing