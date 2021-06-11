live stream Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information for a Virtual Town Hall – Vaccine Sensitization for the Education System and arrangements for exit exams @ 1:00pm
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, June 10, 2021

Coronavirus
June 11, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 69 49,179  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 33 27,499  
Males 36 21,677  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 8 months to 91 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 2 2,671  
Hanover 2 1,315  
Kingston & St. Andrew 9 13,655  
Manchester 1 2,954  
Portland  6 1,581  
St. Ann 10 3,224  
St. Catherine 15 9,724  
St. Elizabeth 5 1,981  
St. James 4 4,717  
St. Mary 7 1,603  
St. Thomas 3 1,949  
Trelawny 0 1,681  
 

Westmoreland

 5 2,124  
       
 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 59 6 4 69
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,817 1,947 2,415 49,179
NEGATIVE today

 

 686 All negatives are included in PCR tests 726 1,412
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 254,883 98,833 353,716
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 745 6 730 1,481
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 299,700 1,947 100,223 401,870
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 8.7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1 990 An 86-year-old Male from Kington & St. Andrew
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 146  
Deaths under investigation 0 138  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 188 27,201  
 

Active Cases

  20,613    
       
       
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 1    
Number in Home Quarantine 38,878    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 147    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 24    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 9    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 2    
Home 20,462    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 2 2,587  
Imported 1 948  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 3 2,403  
Under Investigation 63 43,005  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

 [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

