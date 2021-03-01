Prime Minister Tours Project to Improve Water Supply in Corporate Area

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, toured the Kingston and St. Andrew Transmission Main Upgrade Project between Six Miles and Blake Road, on February 26, to observe work being done to improve water supply in the Corporate Area.

The scope of the project includes: the laying of approximately 6.1 km of 900 mm nominal diameter DI Transmission Main from Six Miles to Waltham Park Road along Spanish Town Road; and the laying of approximately 4.0 km of 600 mm nominal diameter DI Transmission Main from Waltham Park Road along Spanish Town Road and Beeston Street to connect to existing 525 mm Transmission Main at the intersection of North Street and Blake Road.

There are also the laying of approximately 2.3 km of 200 mm nominal diameter PVC distribution mains along Spanish Town Road between Six Miles and Portia Simpson Miller Square; and the laying of 1.9 km of 150 mm nominal diameter distribution mains along Spanish Town Road between Six Miles and Portia Simpson Miller Square.

The pipes will replace aged infrastructure which currently experience frequent breaks and leaks, and continue the transmission replacement works along Mandela Highway from Ferry to Six Miles.

The overall cost is $3.5 billion, and the project is being implemented by the National Water Commission (NWC).

In his address at Six Miles, the Prime Minister noted that many of the old pipes would have been laid in the 1950s and 1960s, “so they would have reached their useful life.”

“This is a very important corridor. It is not only carrying traffic, it is carrying water mains [and] some amount of telecommunication. It is a corridor that serves several communities. I have a particular interest, because just to the east of 9the project), I have a constituency,” Mr. Holness said.

He added that the issues faced regarding water supply by the citizens of West Central St. Andrew; Western St. Andrew, West Kingston, and North West St. Andrew, will be addressed with the new main.

“They have suffered for many years [with] low water pressure, no water and during Christmas two years ago, they had absolutely no water, and as the Prime Minister, I was very distressed about it,” Mr. Holness said.

He reassured that the new pipes will be resilient in any significant weather condition, as the proper international engineering standards are being followed.

All the contractors and sub-contractors are Jamaicans. The contractors will also be using the project to train young engineers to become proficient in laying pipes.