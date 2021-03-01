Commercial Operators to Occupy Harmony Beach Park by April

Story Highlights Deputy General Manager for Subsidiary Management and Revenue Generation at the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), Lisa Golding, says that commercial operators are expected to be in place at the Harmony Beach Park, in St. James, by April of this year.

“The [commercial] spaces themselves are in fact ready. We went to market with 13 commercial spaces ranging from 220 square feet to the largest spaces being 750 square feet and those are built spaces,” she said.

Mrs. Golding was addressing journalists after a press tour of the facility on Friday (February 26). The park is set to officially open on Tuesday (March 2).

“Of those 13 spaces, seven are pre-qualified, and we are just awaiting [approval] to be able to sign contracts with those operators, who we anticipate will use the month of March and early April to get into the space and be operational,” Mrs. Golding outlined.

She added that the availability of the six remaining commercial spaces at the park close on March 11 and an information memorandum as well as the application process is available on the UDC website at: www.udcja.com.

Mrs. Golding further noted that the UDC is on the market for three additional spaces, which will be major anchor areas that will serve as “an opportunity for investors to design, finance, build and operate their own space.”

“It is our intention to bring the park these kinds of opportunities that will pull crowds, that will create activity and generate a lot of interest and in those instances the spaces that have been allocated are 3,000 square feet, 3,400 square feet or 5,000 square feet. That is also currently on the market and is available through our website, and those close in May of 2021 for those persons who are able to bid to be able to be in the park as part of commercial operations,” she added.

She said that once the park opens on March 2, limited numbers will be accepted on the property due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We encourage people who want to see the park to book with us at our Montego Bay office. We will facilitate that in groups no bigger than 10 and we will have people look at the space [and so on],” she noted.

Mrs. Golding also outlined that the use of the beach will not be allowed in the first month of the park’s operation; however, persons will be allowed to go to visit the space.

The project, which was undertaken at a cost of $1.3 billion, through primary funding from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), aims to provide 16 acres of active Public Park with recreational amenities for the people of Montego Bay.

Among the amenities will be 132 parking spaces, restroom facilities, an activity centre, a jogging trail, a promenade along the beach, and a multipurpose court. There will also be closed circuit (CCTV) cameras, foot patrols as well as free WIFI access.

The project, which is in the area formerly known as Dump Up Beach, was also called Closed Harbour Beach Park. It had a name change after a ‘Name the Park’ competition which was held by the UDC and the TEF in August last year.