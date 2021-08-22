Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness & Mrs. Juliet Holness Accompany Sons to Children’s COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz

JIS News
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), speaks with Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Jamaica, Scott Feeken (2nd right), following the arrival of 208,260 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Thursday (August 19). Others (from left) are: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams; Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton; and Chief of Mission, Dr. Varough Deyde.
