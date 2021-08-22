Covid-19 Vaccinations for the General Public to Resume on August 25

Story Highlights Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for the general population will resume on Wednesday (August 25).

“Therefore, we urge persons [not to] wait until you get the brand you want. All [of] the brands coming in have been tried, tested and proven,” he underscored.

Dr. Tufton said maintained that while registration is ideal, “we are not turning anyone [who walks] in… away”.

This, after breaking for the four-day vaccination blitz for children, 12-18 years, which commenced on Saturday (August 21) and concludes on Tuesday (August 24).

He made the announcement during a virtual press conference hosted by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information on August 19.

The youngsters, who are being accommodated with their parents, guardians, and teachers, are being inoculated with Pfizer vaccines which were donated by the United States (US) Government.

Jamaica received 208,260 doses as part of a total allocation of over 600,000 doses of that brand.

The initial shipment arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on August 19.

Dr. Tufton indicated that the Pfizer vaccine will now be used with the AstraZeneca brand for the general population.

“We also have 118,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that [are] on the way. What that will mean is that we will have three brands [available] as of [this] week,” he said.

The Minister noted that while persons have indicated a preference for particular brands, they can rest assured that in terms of efficacy and safety, “they are all providing the same [protection]”.

Dr. Tufton also reminded persons that they can make their appointments online at https://www.moh.gov.jm or call the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Once persons receive their appointment confirmation, they should proceed to their designated vaccination site on time and with their tax registration number (TRN) and government-issued identification (ID), or a letter from a Justice of the Peace (JP).

For mobile sites, no appointment is required. However, persons should carry their government-issued ID.

He, however, encouraged persons to register as it makes the vaccination process “more efficient [and] easier to manage”.

Dr. Tufton, again, encouraged community support for the Government’s rollout of its vaccination activities, from the identification and establishment of the various sites to sensitisation and implementation.

The exercise aims to have 700,000 Jamaicans vaccinated by the end of September.