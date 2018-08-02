Prime Minister Summons Energy Ministry Boards

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has summoned all boards associated with the Energy portfolio to an important meeting at the Office of The Prime Minister next week.
The boards are being called in, to be given direct policy instructions by the Prime Minister who is the Minister currently in charge of the Energy portfolio.
The boards expected to appear with the Prime Minister are:
Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica
National Energy Solutions Limited
Wigton Wind Farm
Petrojam Ethanol Limited
Board of Examiners
Jamaica Aircraft Refueling Services Limited
Government Electrical Regulator
