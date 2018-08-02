Prime Minister Summons Energy Ministry Boards





Prime Minister Andrew Holness has summoned all boards associated with the Energy portfolio to an important meeting at the Office of The Prime Minister next week.

The boards are being called in, to be given direct policy instructions by the Prime Minister who is the Minister currently in charge of the Energy portfolio.

The boards expected to appear with the Prime Minister are:

Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica

National Energy Solutions Limited

Wigton Wind Farm

Petrojam Ethanol Limited

Board of Examiners

Jamaica Aircraft Refueling Services Limited

Government Electrical Regulator