Minister Grange Pays Tribute to Ancestors

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, addresses patrons at the opening of the Independence Village at the National Arena in Kingston on Wednesday (August 1). The Village will close following the staging of the Independence Grand Gala on August 6. + - Photo: Andrine Davidson Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, addresses patrons at the opening of the Independence Village at the National Arena in Kingston on Wednesday (August 1). The Village will close following the staging of the Independence Grand Gala on August 6. Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has paid tribute to persons who fought for Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence.

Speaking on Wednesday’s (August 1) official opening of the Independence Village at the National Arena in Kingston, Minister Grange noted that she has tremendous respect for “those who fought the good fight and sacrificed their lives in our interest”.

“Every one of us has benefited from the struggles, the blood, sweat and tears of our ancestors, so that we could now be standing here in Independence Park celebrating Emancipation Day.



“As we usher in the Independence period, we can proudly celebrate our achievements as a nation over the past 56 years. We have shown our capabilities and have demonstrated to the world that we can actualise self-governance,” the Culture Minister said.

The best of Jamaica’s culture is on show at the Independence Village, which will run until August 6.

The Village opens at noon daily to the public and features booth displays, food courts, lunch-hour concerts and a children’s village.

Patrons will be entertained by gold medallists in the performing arts in music, dance, speech and traditional folk forms.

Events on the opening day included the ‘Augus’ Mawnin Market’, where patrons were able to purchase fresh produce, and the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen coronation show.

Activities on Thursday (August 2) include ‘Mento in the Village’, showcasing traditional Jamaican folk music and dance performances.

The popular World Reggae Dance Championship will be on Friday (August 3), Mello-Go-Roun’ on Saturday (August 4), and the Jamaica Gospel Song Competition finals on Sunday (August 5).

Jamaicans are being urged to participate in celebrations, which conclude on August 6 with the staging of the Grand Gala.

Jamaica is marking 56 years of Independence this year, under the theme ‘Jamaica 56 – One Love, One Family’.