Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (third left), is about to open one of seven new buses, which were handed over to the Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA) and the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) during a ceremony at the St. Joseph’s Hospital Complex in Kingston on Thursday (March 19). The Government provided five buses to transport the nurses at a cost of more than $57 million, while two are on loan from Toyota Jamaica. Also pictured (from left) are Board Chairman, SERHA, Wentworth Charles; Chief Nursing Officer, Ministry of Health, Patricia Ingram Martin; and First Vice President, NAJ, Carmen Brissett.

Click to view more