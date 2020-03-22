E-LJAM To Provide Support To Schools

E-Learning Jamaica Company Limited (e-LJam) is seeking to increase the availability of virtual learning platforms for students, amidst the closure of schools, due to the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chief Executive Officer, e-LJam, Keith Smith, told JIS News that specific emphasis will be placed on the exam cohort of grades six, eleven, twelve and thirteen.

He informed that collectively, approximately 100,000 students are registered to sit exams this year nationwide.

“We’re also looking at how we can extend the platform to cover the wider student population, as we are not sure how long this outage will be due to the threat of the COVID-19,” he stated.

Mr Smith told JIS News that over the last five days, the company has received proposals, seen demonstrations and facilitated technical discussions with five vendors, three of whom have since submitted formal proposals to the company.

“We are reviewing the proposals with an intent to provide a recommendation to the Government. We’ve also started discussions with mobile providers to see what we can do in terms of data rates for accessing educational content in light of the closure of schools due to COVID-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer informed that Cabinet has approved the procurement of 40,000 tablets for students (phase one) and 25,000 tablets for teachers, under the Tablet in Schools Project.

Mr. Smith said the company hopes to expedite the procurement process given the current situation.

“e-Learning’s mandate is to support the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to deliver technology learning solutions and we are actively carrying out this mandate, especially given the current circumstances,” he stated.