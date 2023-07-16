Prime Minister Holness Says the Provision of Homes For Jamaicans is A Fulfilling Achievement

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says one of the most gratifying and fulfilling aspects of his job is being able to handover houses to Jamaicans, particularly those in dire need of this vital provision.

He made the remarks during a ceremony on Friday (July 14) to handover the keys to a home, built under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), to resident of Blenheim in Manchester, Carla Pinnock. The two-bedroom unit was constructed at a cost of $7.2 million.

Mr. Holness said that under the NSHP, Members of Parliament (MPs) are facilitated with the programmed provision of five houses per annum.

He said based on the demand for these homes, the programme is not currently able to accommodate everyone applying.

The Prime Minister, however, expressed the hope that the NSHP will eventually be able to address all who are in need of subsidised social housing.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness encouraged Ms. Pinnock to treat her new home as a vital asset.

“I expect that Carla… will maintain it at the standard that it was given or even better. We expect it to be used for the purpose for which it was given,” he said, emphasising that it should not be transformed to facilitate commercial activities.

“If your circumstances change and you are inclined to… expand, you have to get the approval of the Ministry of Housing and apply to the Municipal Authority for building approval. The house, though fully subsidised is not free. We expect, in exchange, that you will use this house to better your life and those of the people living in your household,” Mr. Holness said.

Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Rhoda Moy Crawford, who spoke during the ceremony, described Ms. Pinnock as a very hard worker and woman of the community who looks out for the wellbeing of others.

Ms. Crawford informed that Ms. Pinnock has two daughters, one of whom graduated recently from Church Teachers College, with the other currently a Northern Caribbean University student.

The MP noted that consequent on their living arrangements, the family had to be “moving about.”

“So we are happy that through this [New Social Housing Programme], we are able to offer her a place to enjoy. Carla is one of the most deserving recipients,” Ms. Crawford said.

Ms. Pinnock, who shared that she has battled and is still experiencing several health issues, indicated that “I am grateful to you Prime Minister and MP Crawford for such a generous offer.”

“I will take care of it and it will help me to recover and build back stronger,” she said.