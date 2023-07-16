Prime Minister Restates GOV’T’s Plans for Multibillion Dollar Community Road Repairs

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has reiterated that the Government has earmarked approximately $40 billion to repair local roads over the next two years.

He was speaking on Friday (July 14) during a presentation ceremony for a three-bedroom house built under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Mr. Holness’ remarks came against the background of stakeholder concerns suggesting that not much was being done by the Administration for Manchester in terms of investments in roads and other infrastructure development.

“Coming to this parish today, I had the opportunity of driving on the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the new highway and that’s a massive investment in infrastructure. It will improve driving time, open up new areas for development, and add value to the Mandeville area. But it’s not the answer to the challenges of road development,” he noted, hence the allocation for community road repairs.

The Prime Minister indicated that while not all roads will be done, Members of Parliament, in consultation with their constituents, will determine those to be prioritised for early attention.

Mr. Holness maintained that his Administration has done well in developing major roadways and connecting them in a manner that will facilitate Jamaica’s economic advancement.

He noted that small communities such as St. Paul’s have roads that have not been addressed for decades.

Consequently, Mr. Holness said the $40 billion allocation is a way to start doing so in order to allay the levels of impatience and frustration being expressed by residents.

During his 2023/24 Budget Debate presentation in March, the Prime Minister announced that some 2000 community roads will be rehabilitated over the next two to three years, through a $40 billion allocation under the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) programme.

He advised that SPARK will immediately address many community, parochial and secondary roads where the thoroughfares have been scoured or filled with potholes, but the subsurface and drainage are generally intact

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said significant investments have been made in Manchester’s infrastructural development, with the parish poised to benefit from additional engagements.

“I wish to bring some facts to the attention of the public. In 2020, the parish was affected by water shortage; we have spent over $1.4 billion on the Greater Mandeville Water Improvement Project and 34,000 people in Mandeville will benefit from that,” he stated.

Mr. Holness pointed out that since the project’s implementation, complaints regarding the availability of water have reduced, adding that, despite the prevailing drought, the supply has improved.

Regarding complaints about traffic management in Mandeville, which he said he has received, Mr. Holness said a new system has been put in place to address this challenge.

He pointed out that despite some complaints still arising, the citizens are generally happy with the traffic flow improvements.

“I should also note that we opened a family court in Mandeville in January 2022, to improve the quality and service of justice in the parish. We handed over 112 houses at Perth Estate here in Manchester in 2021,” the Prime Minister said.

He further stated that “we have extended the Manchester Infirmary with a new female ward and spent more than $200 million to renovate and retrofit the Mandeville Health Centre”.

The Prime Minister also indicated that the number of wi-fi hot spots across Manchester has increased.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness advised that the Broadleaf Health Centre is being renovated and is close to completion.

He also informed that several schools in the parish are to benefit from renovations and expansions, among them Mile Gully High, Bellefield High and Holmwood Technical High.

“For Holmwood, a contract for $184 million has been awarded to build new classrooms, expand current ones and improve the plant,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Holness urged persons to be objective in their sentiments, noting that irrational criticisms could potentially lead to conclusions that are unreasonable and dangerous.

The three-bedroom was presented to resident of St. Paul’s in Manchester, Barbara Johnson, who home was razed by fire in 2020 and who expressed gratitude, on behalf of her family, for the provision.

The NSHP, which was established by Prime Minister Holness in 2018, operates under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.