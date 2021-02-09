Prime Minister Holness Expresses Sadness at the Passing of Justice Paul Harrison

I am saddened to learn of the passing of one of Jamaica’s outstanding judges and former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison.

Justice Harrison, who died yesterday, gave distinguished service to Jamaica, in a critical arm of the state, the judiciary, and the legal profession for more than 45 years. He was President of the Court of Appeal from 2005-2007.

Justice Harrison was always meticulous about his job. He exuded a sense of pride and passion for the profession, which will not be forgotten.

He has made an invaluable contribution to the legal system in Jamaica, and even after retirement, answered the call to serve on Commissions.

I extend condolences to the family, friends, and members of the judiciary and legal profession on the passing of Justice Harrison. May his soul Rest in Peace.