COVID-19 Update for Monday, February 8, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|403
|17,701
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|154
|7,904
|Females
|249
|9,794
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|63 days to 96 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|17
|1,006
|Hanover
|21
|442
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|66
|5,023
|Manchester
|81
|1,203
|Portland
|1
|405
|St. Ann
|14
|1,140
|St. Catherine
|54
|3,454
|St. Elizabeth
|26
|620
|St. James
|69
|1,886
|St. Mary
|12
|503
|St. Thomas
|10
|615
|Trelawny
|17
|564
|
Westmoreland
|15
|840
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,935
|178,742
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|5
|–
|Results Positive
|403
|17,701
|Results Negative
|1,532
|161,029
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|359
|An 84-year-old Male from Kingston and St Andrew
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|66
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|37
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|44
|12,362
|Active Cases
|4,793
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|12
|Number in Home Quarantine
|18,727
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|156
|Patients Moderately Ill
|22
|Patients Critically Ill
|13
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|15
|Home
|4,616
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|3
|652
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,070
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,796
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|400
|13,947
