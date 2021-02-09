JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Monday, February 8, 2021

February 9, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 403 17,701  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 154 7,904  
Females 249 9,794  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 63 days to 96 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 17 1,006  
Hanover 21 442  
Kingston & St. Andrew 66 5,023  
Manchester 81 1,203  
Portland 1 405  
St. Ann 14 1,140  
St. Catherine 54 3,454  
St. Elizabeth 26 620  
St. James 69 1,886  
St. Mary 12 503  
St. Thomas 10 615  
Trelawny 17 564  
 

Westmoreland

 

 15 840  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 1,935 178,742  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 5  
Results Positive

 

 403 17,701  
Results Negative

 

 1,532 161,029  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 359 An 84-year-old Male from Kingston and St Andrew
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 66  
Deaths under investigation 0 37  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 44 12,362  
Active Cases

 

 

 4,793    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 12    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 18,727    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 156    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 22    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 13    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 15    
Home 4,616    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 3 652  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,070  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,796  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 400 13,947  
