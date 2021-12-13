Prime Minister Encourages Greater Utilisation Of Entertainment In Tourism

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says entertainment remains an important value-added product which should be utilised more strategically within the tourism industry to enhance the sector’s growing fortunes.

Mr. Holness, who was speaking at the recent official opening of the 444-suite all-inclusive Ocean Eden Bay Resort in Falmouth, Trelawny, said entertainment and culture are “low hanging fruits” on which “we need to spend some more time… to integrate [in tourism] in a far more strategic way.”

He maintained that every effort should be made to capitalise on the industry’s benefits, noting that to do otherwise would result in golden opportunity missed.

The Prime Minister said tourism interests should look to strengthen linkages between the sector and other state entities, pointing out that this would generate significant economic benefits.

He posited that tourism can take the lead in terms of harnessing the immense talents available across the entertainment industry, adding that Jamaica already has a competitive edge with its rich musical history and culture.

“We need to see an institute that is going to train persons in entertainment and culture so that the offerings are not just [unidimensional, but] local persons who are naturally talented and gifted can be exposed to a wide variety of other forms and areas of entertainment that they can become professionals in,” he stated.

Mr. Holness’ remarks came against the backdrop of the extent to which the entertainment industry has been impacted by the economic fallout caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sound Engineer and 30-year entertainment industry veteran, Mortimer Martin, welcomed the Prime Minister’s sentiments, describing them as “music to my years”.

“We in the entertainment industry have long felt that we weren’t being taken seriously enough and that we could do much more to strengthen tourism. But to hear the Prime Minister say it in his own words was truly beautiful and inspiring,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director, International Division, H10 Hotels, Antonio Fernandez, said the Government has been a key partner for the Group, noting that than the support extended to them has been “heartwarming and invaluable”.

“We are especially proud to be the first hotel in Jamaica that opened after the outbreak of COVID-19,” he noted.

Mr. Fernandez said despite the lingering uncertainty posed by the ongoing pandemic in relation to the industry’s recovery, the opening of Ocean Eden Bay Resort “is an indication of our company’s strong confidence in Jamaica as an investment-friendly country and successful top tourism destination.”