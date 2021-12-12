St. James Southern Being Targetted for Major Development

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says St. James Southern is prime for major rural infrastructure development.

Speaking with journalists on Friday (December 10) during a tour of several communities in the area, Mr. McKenzie said the Government will be looking to undertake several engagements, based on the citizens’ needs.

These, he informed, include the provision potable piped water, and rehabilitation of several roads.

Additionally, Mr. McKenzie said the Ministry plans to expand on work being spearheaded by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) to provide electricity in a number of communities.

He advised that the Ministry is also looking at the possible restoration of an abandoned market in the community of Cambridge, adding that portfolio agency, the Social Development Commission (SDC), has been asked to conduct a survey to determine other engagements for which the facility can be used.

“We are a government that is committed to rural development, and we will ensure that we play our part in assisting… the people of south St. James,” Mr. McKenzie said.

For his part, State Minister in the Ministry of Local Government and St. James Southern Member of Parliament, Hon. Homer Davis, said the support of the various stakeholders will enable the constituency to undergo major development being targeted.

“I am very optimistic and upbeat that this constituency… will see major changes. I am sure we will, in the near future, be seeing some activities taking place,” he added.

Communities visited by the Ministers included Copperwood, Bickersteth, Cambridge, Mount Horeb, and Maroon Town.