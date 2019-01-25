Prime Minister Commends Jamaica Stock Exchange

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has lauded the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) for being declared the Best Performing Stock Market globally in 2018 by Bloomberg Businessweek.

This was highlighted in a January 18 article, titled, ‘Welcome to Jamaica: Home of the World’s Best Performing Stock Market’.

Speaking at the JSE’s just-concluded 14th Regional Investments and Capital Markets conference at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Mr. Holness said this performance “reflects the buoyancy and growing confidence in the Jamaican economy”.

Additionally, he said the JSE “continues to send the signal that our investment community has the appetite, but, more importantly, it has the cash to invest”.

“I am particularly happy when Jamaica is recognised for its business enterprise. That kind of publicity is absolutely important in portraying our country as a place where serious business is taking place,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Holness pointed out that the JSE has similarly distinguished itself globally in the past, having done so in 2015 and in the early 1990s, and expressed the hope that this prominence will redound to Jamaica’s benefit in the future.

“Hopefully, we will see more delegations of investors coming to Jamaica to see what we are doing, and carrying the news even farther afield, so that more investments can come into our country,” he said.

The 14th JSE Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference was held from January 22 to 24 under the theme, ‘Expanding Our Borders: Securing Our Future’.