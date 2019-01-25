Early Motor Vehicle Examination 2019

The Transport Authority is commencing motor vehicle examinations for the renewal of all Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) road licences which expire on March 31, 2019, today (January 25, 2019).

This is in order to facilitate the timely submission of road licence applications to finalize the renewal process.

The early commencement of motor vehicle examination is part of the Authority’s thrust to provide convenient and efficient service to customers. Under this facility, licensees are not required to pay the motor vehicle examination fees upfront, as the fees will be collected upon submission of their applications for renewal of their road licences.

The Authority is therefore reminding the owners of PPVs, that failure to complete the renewal process by Friday, March 29, 2019 means that their road licences would become invalid as of April 1, 2019.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority is reminding PPV operators and applicants that they must meet the approved Transport Authority standards and requirements in order to receive a road licence. These include colour coding, exterior markings and vehicle age requirements. For further details, persons may contact the Authority toll free at 1-888-991-5687 or customer care 618-0959