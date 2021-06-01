Prime Minister Breaks Ground For 14-Storey Residential Complex

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has welcomed the new luxury 14-storey residential complex to be built in Kingston, which will provide 400 jobs during the construction phase, and long-term employment upon completion.

The Prime Minister broke ground for the structure on Tuesday (June 1), during a ceremony held at the construction site located on property adjacent to the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, on Waterloo Road.

Construction of the new building, dubbed ‘The Residences at Terra Nova’, which will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments, is slated to get under way this month.

The project is being undertaken by the Hussey family, which also owns and operates the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

Mr. Holness said the venture is a significant investment and a “strong signal of confidence” in a rebound of the economy from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are still in a pandemic, but our investors, the Husseys, have confidence in the Jamaican economy; they have confidence in the fiscal and monetary policies of the Government; and they have confidence in the growth and spatial development policies of the Government,” he said.

Mr. Holness argued that while the undertaking is a private investment, there is a “public good” that is being done through the project, noting “the benefit of the renewed landscape”.

“There is the benefit of having the renewal of Kingston itself, because every building adds to the renewal, so I am very happy to see this and I want to commend the Hussey family,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the objective of the expansion project, which is the brainchild of family matriarch, Ruth Hussey, is to fulfil the growing demand for additional accommodation to complement and boost Kingston’s tourism offerings. “Kingston is fast gaining traction as a cultural tourism destination. Investment in infrastructure is also enhancing the capital city as the place of choice to live, work, do business, raise your families and retire in paradise in this region,” he said.

Mr. Holness said the Government is, therefore, pursuing a deliberate strategy of developing and marketing the unique cultural assets of Kingston and Port Royal, “to cement their rightful place as the cultural and music hub of the Caribbean”.

The Residences at Terra Nova will comprise an additional 91 luxury units. This will include 30 fully furnished hotel suites to be managed by the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

The units will be complemented by amenities, including a state-of-the-art in-door gym; covered outdoor exercise spaces; rooftop jogging trail, rooftop infinity pool and lounge, meditation garden, reflection pool, lobby cafe, indoor and outdoor meeting rooms and spaces.

In addition, the building will be eco-friendly and designed to minimise energy consumption and promote healthier lifestyles through natural daytime lighting of interior spaces and maximising open air and green communal spaces.

It is expected that construction will last 24 months.