Preparations Begin For Infrastructure Upgrading Under 8-Billion CAPEX Programme

The Government is appealing for patience and understanding as preparations commence for infrastructure improvements in the Corporate Area and sections of Portmore under the $8-billion Special Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Programme.
CAPEX comprises road and drainage improvements, upgrading of potable water and sewer lines, traffic management and road-safety enhancements, installation of street lighting and underground ducts for fibre optic cables to enable future broadband connectivity.
The programme consists of six strategic infrastructure projects, of which three are being targeted for commencement in financial year 2022/23, namely Grange Lane, Arthur Wint Drive, and East King’s House Road and Lady Musgrave Road.
The remaining projects are planned for implementation in financial year 2023/24.
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, said that the implementation approach seeks to minimise disruption and public discomfort, but noted that there will be some inconvenience.
“Major earthworks and excavation will result in noise and dust pollution, while detours and construction activities will impact traffic. I have instructed our project team at the National Works Agency (NWA) to communicate openly and effectively with the public to mitigate the deleterious effect on public health and journeys,” he said.
“I, again, humbly ask the public to bear with us as this Government seeks to deliver on our promise to provide integrated infrastructure that will improve mobility, road safety, potable water supply and sanitation,” Mr. Warmington said.
He was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 11.
The other three infrastructure projects under the programme include the widening of Braeton Road and Hellshire Main Road (from Naggo Head to the Texaco Gas Station to East Mid Street); widening of Sandy Gully Bridge on Washington Boulevard (north side) at Pembroke Hall part of Ken Hill Drive dualisation; and new Portmore access (Mandela entry into Portmore; Bridge over Rio Cobre) (Phase 1).
The Special CAPEX programme is intended to, inter alia, support the Government’s short to medium-term economic growth objectives, by creating additional employment; increasing mobility of people and goods; improving connectivity between major commercial centres; reducing time lost in traffic; and providing essential infrastructure that encourages and facilitates future development/redevelopment.