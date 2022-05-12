G-G Receives Six Ambassadors-Designate

Six Ambassadors-Designate for the Caribbean and Latin American jurisdiction who reside in Havana, Cuba, presented their Letters of Credence to Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, on Tuesday (May 10).
The Ambassadors-Designate are Their Excellencies, Boniface Vignon, representing the Republic of Benin; Ignatius Graham Mudzimba of the Republic of Zimbabwe; Maher El-Adway, the Arab Republic of Egypt; Dr. Todor Kanchevski of the Republic of Bulgaria; Jamal Al-Bader from the State of Qatar and Faisal Falah Alharbi of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
This was the first in-person group presentation ceremony since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. It was held at Kings House in Kingston.
In his congratulatory remarks, the Governor-General noted that Jamaica places “great value on its ongoing relations with each of the respective countries”.
“We anticipate that these relations will be maximised during your tenure as accredited Ambassadors to Jamaica,” he said.
“I welcome each of you as you pursue increased bilateral ties with Jamaica as well as enhanced cooperation through the various international fora in which your countries participate along with us,” he further stated.
Jamaica established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Benin, Zimbabwe and Bulgaria in the years, 2006, 1987 and 1977, respectively.
Diplomatic ties between the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were formed in 1964, 2003 and 1976, respectively.
The Ambassadors-Designate will represent their countries in several territories in the Caribbean and Latin America and will visit each to present their credentials.