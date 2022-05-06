Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
home » JIS News » Governor General

PHOTOS: GG Host Programme for Excellence AGM

Governor General
May 6, 2022
Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), presents ‘I Believe Initiative’ (IBI) Ambassador, Dr. Romario Simpson, with a certificate of appreciation during the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence (GGPE) Annual General Meeting held on May 1 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. The GGPE was established in 2014 to give cohesiveness to programmes that are affiliated to the Office of the Governor-General – the Governor-General’s Achievement Awards (GGAA) and the I Believe initiative (IBI).
Skip to content