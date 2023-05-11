Pregnant Women Advised to Stay Active

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging physical activity during pregnancy as an essential ingredient in ensuring overall health and to reduce serious complications that can threaten the life of both mother and baby.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, said that exercise has benefits for maternal and foetal health.
She said it reduces the risk of developing gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, postpartum depression and Caesarean delivery.
“A woman’s health during gestation can impact foetal health, and pregnant women are at greater risk for diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity. Cardiovascular diseases and other health risk factors can be mitigated through the promotion of physical activity,” she noted.
Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn was addressing the launch of the Physical Activity and Pregnancy Guide at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on Wednesday May (10).
The guide encourages pregnant women to do at least 30 minutes of exercise per day, five days a week. This includes moderate-intensity aerobics, brisk walking or dancing.
Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said it is important for expectant women to incorporate movement in their daily routine.
“When twinned with maternal and foetal health, we find that participating in physical activity will foster a healthier mother who is better positioned to care for her own health and her child’s well-being,” she noted.
She said that through the Physical Activity and Pregnancy Guide, “we are equipping pregnant women with a tool that is sure to support good well-being. It highlights activities that are safe and recommended during pregnancy and those to avoid.”
“This simple resource is reader-friendly and can be used for reference and a reminder when needed,” Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn added.
The event was also used to observe World Move for Health Day, which is a global initiative sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote physical activity.