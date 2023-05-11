JIS News
PHOTOS: PM Meets with Digicel’s Chief Executive Officer

May 11, 2023
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), engages with (from left) Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Digicel Jamaica, Elon Parkinson and the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Murad, during a courtesy call on Wednesday (May 10) at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).
