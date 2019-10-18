Praedial Larceny Unit Being Strengthened

In an effort to eliminate the ongoing effects of praedial larceny in Jamaica, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is currently strengthening its Praedial Larceny Unit.

This was noted by Acting Chief Planning Analyst, Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Clifford Spencer, during a public forum on ‘Climate Change and the Future of Food Security: Positioning Agro-Food Systems for our Health and Wealth’.

The event was held at The University of the West Indies, Mona, in St. Andrew on Thursday (October 17).

“We must overhaul and/or strengthen praedial larceny legislation to undertake a comprehensive approach involving improved traceability systems, legislation, monitoring, surveillance, enforcement and public awareness,” Mr. Spencer said.

“The Praedial Larceny Unit is at this moment being strengthened to realise this objective,” he added.

The forum was held in recognition of World Food Day 2019, which was globally recognised on Wednesday (October 16).

One objective of the forum was to bring attention to the extraordinary vulnerability of the food systems of small islands, such as Jamaica, to climate change in the Caribbean.