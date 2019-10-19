Bureau of Standards Honours 115 Technical Volunteers

Story Highlights The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) has recognised the services of approximately 115 technical volunteers for their contribution to the national standards development process.

Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Monique Gibbs, said that the award recipients, who serve on 11 technical committees at the BSJ, are making an invaluable contribution to economic progress, through the development and revision of regional and international standards.

The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) has recognised the services of approximately 115 technical volunteers for their contribution to the national standards development process.

The volunteers were presented with plaques and trophies at a function held on Thursday (Oct. 17), at the Terra Nova Hotel in St. Andrew under the theme: ‘The Power of Volunteerism’.

Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Monique Gibbs, said that the award recipients, who serve on 11 technical committees at the BSJ, are making an invaluable contribution to economic progress, through the development and revision of regional and international standards.

“The work of the committees span several sectors such as bamboo and bamboo products, which is an emerging resource for Jamaica; cannabis; building/construction materials; conformity assessment; national food standards, and others,” she said.

She noted that the members include industry players and consumers; representatives of educational and research organisations and government agencies; and individual experts.

Ms. Gibbs, in underscoring the importance of the volunteers, said that “a great deal of responsibility for Jamaica’s competitiveness in trade at home and abroad rest on these persons from the public and private sectors, who give of their time and expertise to establish the criteria against which our goods and services are measured.”

The technical committees not only facilitate local economic development and trade, but are also essential for the transfer of technology and the exchange of acceptable goods and services across national borders, she added.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the BSJ, Hopeton Heron, told the gathering that the agency will continue to “work relentlessly” for the maintenance of standards in fostering trade.

“We at the BSJ will utilise advances in technology to improve the standards development process,” he pledged.

Dean at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Evette Johnson, who was the guest speaker at the event, encouraged the award recipients “to continue volunteering for what is good, as you are making an amazing difference. Continue to do it with joy.