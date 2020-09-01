Potential Tropical Cyclone strengthens to Tropical Storm Nana

At 11:05 a.m., the Tropical Storm Nana was centered near latitude 16.5 degrees North, longitude 77.7 degrees West. The system is moving toward the west near 30 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday. On the forecast track, the system will be moving near but north of the coast of Honduras on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 km/h with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Nana is not a direct threat to Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service will continue to closely monitor the progress of this system.