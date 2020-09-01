NWC spends US$50 million on water improvement projects

President of the National Water Commission (NWC), Mark Barnett, says the agency has spent approximately US$50 million on water infrastructure improvement works, under the Major Infrastructure Development Project (MIDP).

“The overall project included works on the now completed Ferry pipeline. Work was also done on Marcus Garvey Drive, Constant Spring Road, Barbican Square, Mackfield (Westmoreland) and several other small projects,” Mr. Barnett told JIS News.

“We would have collaborated with the National Works Agency (NWA) to ensure that pipelines were being laid by the NWC, while the new roads were being paved. This massive undertaking was not entirely based in Kingston and St. Andrew, albeit most of the funds were spent in Kingston and St. Andrew,” he said.

He also noted that the NWC has done other improvement works under its Non-Revenue Water Programme to improve services to its customers.

“The NWC was not able to finance all of these works by itself, so we relied heavily on the support of central government and the kind support of the Ministry of Finance to improve these infrastructure, which we believe will serve generations to come,” Mr. Barnett said.

The MIDP forms part of the NWC’s comprehensive plans for efficient distribution of water and part of its broader efforts to build resiliency and reliability within the network.