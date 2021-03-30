Port Authority To Continue Work On Development Projects

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) will continue work on ongoing priority developmental projects geared towards stimulating economic growth as well as enhancing service offerings at Jamaica’s ports and port facilities.

This is contained in the 2021/22 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure that was tabled in the House of Representatives by Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

The main capital projects for the budget year include the delivery and commissioning of a new buoy tender vessel, which will facilitate improved maintenance of navigational aids in the harbour and seaports.

The PAJ also intends to complete infrastructure development and renovation works at Port Royal, including a museum that is currently under construction.

The entity will commission full use of the Port Community Systems (PCS) for manifest and clearance activities at airports and seaports.

“PAJ will also coordinate the implementation of the modules and facilitate technical training for the stakeholders on the usage of the system,” the document said.

Ongoing equipment upgrades and infrastructural works at the port of Montego Bay will proceed, to expand port facilities and improve service offerings in line with international standards.

In addition, the ongoing construction of an 18,000-square-metre modernised logistics facility is expected to enhance import/logistics services through the creation of value-added services upon completion.

For the 2021/22 fiscal year, the PAJ, will place increased focus on improving operational efficiency and maximising returns on capital investments, while pursuing strategies geared towards revenue diversification and monetisation of assets.