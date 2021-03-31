Advertisement
BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
PHOTOS: JIS Donates Cultural Items To Bellevue Book Corner Project

Community
March 31, 2021
Reporter, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Ainsworth Morris (left), hands over cultural items produced by the JIS to Medical Social Worker, Patricia Wilson (centre) and Chief Executive Officer, Bellevue Hospital, Marcia Mullings-Thompson, on Tuesday (March 30), at the hospital in Kingston, for their new Book Corner Project.
