Port Authority CEO Looking Forward to More Cruise Calls

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), Professor Gordon Shirley, says he is confident Jamaica will once again be a preferred cruise destination once the COVID-19 numbers are curtailed.

In fact, Professor Shirley, in an interview with JIS News following the arrival of the Carnival Sunrise in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on August 25, said that, with all things being equal, the major Jamaican ports could start seeing ships by November 2021.

“So, the next stop (Falmouth and Montego Bay)… we are talking to others (cruise lines)… I call it one baby step at a time. This is the process, and which is why I am here in Ocho Rios today… to see [the protocols at work] for myself,” Professor Shirley pointed out.

“I don’t want [information] second-hand. Hopefully, things will improve. Hopefully by November… if we get the COVID numbers down… we think Jamaica stands a good chance of regaining its position”.

Professor Shirley, however, added that while the PAJ has been working overtime to get the cruise ships back to Jamaica, the agency has also been working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all health and safety guidelines – k local and international – are being followed.

“As the Prime Minister has said, it’s a delicate balance where as much as we want to preserve people’s economic livelihood, we also have to protect lives. So, it’s important for us that all protocols are being followed, and as you can see, a lot of effort has gone into that. We are starting slowly, and we are rebuilding. I would say that on the second trip [of the Carnival Sunrise] …while not hiccup-free… things have gone well and we are pleased,” the PAJ President/CEO said.

Professor Shirley said that while some stakeholders have expressed dissatisfaction with not getting enough business, the general feeling is that “everyone is happy to see the ships coming back… the business coming back”, adding that a determination as to how much wider and more inclusive the passenger spread will go will be based on business owners and staff being fully vaccinated and compliant with all health and safety guidelines.

“We know that the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and that St. Ann has its own problems,” he said. “Our goal is to work with the Ministry of Health and to live within the constraints they have provided for us… to get the guests to come and go back as safely as possible. And if we can make that work, then, hopefully, we can grow the business over time.”

Meanwhile, PAJ’s Vice President, Cruise Shipping & Marina Operations, William Tatham, said he was particularly pleased with the seamless movement of passengers and the herculean efforts displayed by the State agencies.

“I think… it’s a learning process where after every call we have a major debriefing with the stakeholders and those who participated… to look at what worked and what didn’t work… refine it and move forward. We see that process being repeated for the next couple of months,” Mr. Tatham pointed out.

Las Vegas, USA residents Charles O’Neil and wife Natalie said that while the COVID protocols might appear “tough”, they can understand from the Jamaica Government’s standpoint “why it has to be that way”.

“The protocols are getting a little tougher right now, but we do understand,” Mr. O’Neil told JIS News. We were told that if it was not a Carnival-approved tour then we would not be allowed to go. It’s okay, though… rules are rules, and we are here to obey them. We absolutely love Jamaica… . This is our second time, and we will be back.”