GCT Due Date for July Extended

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to remind businesspersons that the due date of August 31, 2021, for the filing and payment of GCT, SCT, TCT, and GART Returns for the month of July, has been extended to September 3, 2021. The decision has been taken by the Tax Authority to give consideration to those categories of taxpayers, who may have been impacted by the recently adjusted national COVID-19 containment measures.

This means that business persons now have until September 3, to file their consumption tax Returns and make payments without any penalties being applied. Therefore, those Returns filed and paid after the extended due date, will be considered late and the necessary penalties and interest charges applied.

Taxpayers are reminded that they have several payment options at their fingertips, these include via TAJ’s tax portal using a credit card or any banking card with credit card features, the National Commercial Bank’s online platform by adding TAJ as a payee, using Scotiabank’s automated direct deposit via TAJ’s website, or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process. The public is also reminded that all tax and business offices close to the public at 2:00 p.m. today, Friday August 27, to facilitate staff making personal preparations ahead of the no-movement period the following week.

Additionally, all business persons registered to collect GCT are reminded that they MUST file their GCT Returns online via Tax Administration Jamaica’s online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. This means that GCT Returns for all categories of business persons MUST be filed using TAJ’s online facility, as these Returns will not be accepted at Tax Offices.

Taxpayers can still get support to file GCT Returns online, through its Customer Care Centre at 888-829-4357.

For further information persons may call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.