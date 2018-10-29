Police Warns Perpetrators of Cybercrimes

+ - Photo: JIS Photographer Story Highlights The police is warning perpetrators of cybercrimes that they will be apprehended and dealt with decisively.

The police is warning perpetrators of cybercrimes that they will be apprehended and dealt with decisively.

Head of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Fitz Bailey, who gave the warning, said that the JCF is committed to protecting Jamaicans from such criminal activity.

He said that since 2012, Jamaica has seen its fair share of cybercrimes “from unauthorised access, bullying, revenge porn, and cyber espionage with the trend steady and consistent each year.”

He noted also that too many individuals “are posting material that are degrading, defaming, lewd, and rude, (which) can cause people to feel embarrassed, threatened or placed in fear.”

“Those (police working in) cybercrimes can tell you that we have seen these things on a regular basis. We have seen many persons crying and begging us for help,” he added.

ACP Bailey was addressing a Cyber Security Business Leaders’ Forum at the Knutsford Court Hotel, St. Andrew on October 26.

The National Cyber Security Awareness Day event was held under the theme: ‘Cyber Security, Our Shared Responsibility, from the Boardroom to All Rooms.’

Meanwhile, Head of the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (JaCIRT), Dr. Moniphia Hewling, said that measures are being put in place to counter cybercrimes, which she noted, pose a threat to all countries and societies.

“We are all vulnerable and the increased incidents and cyber criminal activities place our critical infrastructure, our organisations, our children, everyone at risk,” she said.