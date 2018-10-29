Major Drop in Murders in St. James

+ - Photo: JIS Photographer Story Highlights Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Charge of Operations in St. James, Kevin Francis, says that the enhanced security measures in the parish have resulted in a major reduction in murders.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Charge of Operations in St. James, Kevin Francis, says that the enhanced security measures in the parish have resulted in a major reduction in murders.

“This time last year there were 259 murders in the parish and as of October 26 we are at 83, which is a reduction of 176 lives or 68 per cent of the figures compared to last year,” he said.

DSP Francis was speaking at a press conference hosted by the Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis at the St. James Municipal Corporation building in the parish on Friday (October 26).

The implementation of the State of Emergency (SOE) in St. James, which was recently extended until January 31, 2019 and the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Mount Salem in the parish, which was extended for 60 days on October 16, has resulted in a general downward trend in crime in the parish.

DSP Francis appealed to the citizenry to aid in the maintenance of law and order in the parish, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

“The police cannot do this by ourselves, so we are seeking the assistance of all stakeholders, which includes our citizens, to ensure that our plans, not just for the Yuletide season, but to secure the parish of St. James year round will continue to work,” he pointed out.

“The reduction in murders is good, however, we want to make it even better, and we are asking for the stakeholders’ continued support with regard to our efforts in crime fighting; if you see something, say something,” DSP Francis urged.

For his part, Mayor Davis said that the JCF has the St. James Municipal Corporation’s full support. “We are committed to working with (the police). We are committed to making this parish safer, we are in your corner,” he said.