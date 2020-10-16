Police Report Reduction in Major Crimes

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, is reporting a reduction in major crimes of between 10 and 20 per cent over last year, with murders down 1.9 per cent and shootings 1.7 per cent lower than the corresponding period in 2019.

He noted that there has been an eight per cent increase in clear-up rate for homicides, which is expected to further improve based on strategies being employed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The Commissioner was addressing a virtual press conference on Thursday (October 15), to provide an update on the crime and security environment in the country.

He said that the JCF is moving swiftly to apprehend perpetrators of crime.

“Under the law-enforcement aspect of [our operations]… the time between [persons] committing a crime and being in custody has decreased dramatically, also the time in which persons commit offences and are actually charged for those offences. This shift is really due to a lot of investigative and operational focus,” he noted.

Additionally, the Police Commissioner reported that there have been several convictions and perpetrators charged for old and cold cases.

He noted, further, that a number of persons on the JCF’s most wanted list have been captured through the combined efforts of the Specialised Operations, Criminal Investigations, and Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation (C-TOC) branches.

“This has allowed us to target some of the most-wanted persons in the country. The top-10 list has been reviewed a few times as we capture criminals on that list. Over the last few months, this has been the case and has been getting better,” Commissioner Anderson said.