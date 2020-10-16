JIS News
PHOTOS: Mandeville Hospital Frontline Workers Gifted with lunches from Chinese Benevolent Association

Health & Wellness
October 16, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Frontline workers from the Mandeville Regional Hospital (MRH) in Manchester were recently gifted with hot lunches from the Chinese Benevolent Association (CBA), representing the Chinese community in Jamaica. The Association noted that as a token of appreciation for frontline health professionals combating the COVID-19 virus, it has been donating hot lunches to hospitals with COVID-19 facilities across the island.
CEO for the MRH, Alwyn Miller (left) thanked the association for its kind gesture, noting that it will motivate staff members who are working tirelessly during this pandemic. Photographed also are: Member of the CBA, Mr. Dalton Yap and Senior Medical Officer at the MRH, Dr. Everton McIntosh.
