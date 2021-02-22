Police Divisional Headquarters To Be Constructed In Westmoreland

A new $200-million police divisional headquarters is to be constructed in Westmoreland.

For the fiscal year 2021/22, it is anticipated that 40 per cent of construction activities will be completed.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives

The Estimates were tabled by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, on February 18.

The project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security, is being financed from the Consolidated Fund.

Construction is slated to commence April 2021 and it is projected to be completed in March 2024.