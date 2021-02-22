Deputy Mayor Wants More CAPs In St. James

Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, says it is important that more community access points (CAPs) be established in the city and the wider St. James community.

“If we have a more educated population, then they will be able to help us with the smart city concept and also to push the smart city development,” Mr. Vernon outlined.

On February 15 and 16, the Universal Service Fund (USF), under its Community Access Point initiative, commissioned computer labs at Goodwill Primary and Infant School, Montego Bay Boys and Girls Club, and Barracks Road Primary and Flanker Primary and Junior High Schools in the parish.

In short order, the agency also plans to launch more CAPs in other St. James communities, such as Anchovy, Cambridge, Maroon Town, Barrett Town, Somerton and Content.

Speaking against this background, Councillor Vernon told JIS News that with more CAPs, the vision of smart city development for Montego Bay and the wider St. James is real.

“When we create a situation where we have technological inclusion, then we can tap into the talents of those persons within these communities and get the best out of them, so they can help to bolster the development of a smart city in Montego Bay,” he added.

Mr. Vernon pointed out that the Montego Bay Boys and Girls Club, in particular, will greatly assist the many children living in the surrounding inner-city districts who utilise the club for music, sport and education.

He said they will now be able to have greater access to online learning via the new computer lab, thus furthering their educational development.

“This location is crucial to the social and educational development of Montego Bay and its environs as we aim to develop a smart city,” Mr. Vernon argued.

He said the Corporation will continue to support the USF and the Government’s commitment to “make a difference for the people of Jamaica”.