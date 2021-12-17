PM’s Foundation Makes Donation To Health Sector

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has donated 19 oxygen concentrators to the public health system through his Positive Jamaica Foundation.

The machines will be utilised to treat persons with moderate respiratory illnesses resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other ailments, requiring oxygen.

Three of these have been given to the Bustamante Hospital for Children, while the remainder will be dispatched to other public health facilities.

The machines were provided with the support of members of the Diaspora, in particular Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency, Audrey Marks, who was instrumental in mobilising the response and efforts of stakeholders whom the Prime Minister had contacted.

The Prime Minister presented the Bustamante Hospital’s three machines to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during a brief symbolic handover ceremony at the institution on Thursday (December 16).

In his remarks, Mr. Holness said the machines’ acquisition from persons, whom he described as “friends of Jamaica”, will serve to further consolidate the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, among other health issues, by bolstering resources.

Mr. Holness, who noted that the 19 machines “[are] a fraction” of what is required by the system, indicated that the Health Ministry is also acquiring close to 100.

“I think your full need would be somewhere in the region of 150 [to] 200. So, you’re well on your way to having enough oxygen concentrators, in the event that there is a fourth [COVID-19] wave,” he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the machines will, importantly, enable high flow oxygen supply to be reserved for persons with severe respiratory illnesses requiring this provision.

Mr. Holness further advised that the number of beds available for COVID-19 patients is steadily increasing, and now stands at 750.

He said while not wanting to make any projections, “we could very well go up to about 800 and level off at that point.

“So, I want the country to appreciate that we are still under threat [from COVID-19], but we are increasing our resource allocation to health generally [and] specifically for the management of COVID-19,” Mr. Holness added.

Dr. Tufton, in thanking the Prime Minister, indicated that “the users of our hospital system will benefit from this, both for COVID-19 [and] other reasons.”

“I want to recognise your Foundation, and the efforts that you have put forward… to bolster [the] response, particularly in this very critical life-saving area,” he said.