    Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, December 16, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 17, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    Photo: Stock Image

     

    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 45 91,972
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 24 52,325
    Males 21 39,644
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 1 year to 88 years 1 day to 108 years
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 0 4,939
    Hanover 0 3,000
    KSA 9 22,687
    Manchester 7 5,996
    Portland 0 2,522
    St. Ann 7 6,878
    St. Catherine 7 17,219
    St. Elizabeth 0 4,203
    St. James 9 8,986
    St. Mary 0 3,051
    St. Thomas 4 3,959
    Trelawny 1 3,364
    Westmoreland 1 5,168
    COVID TESTS

     
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 43 0 2 45
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 81,108 6,933 3,931 91,972
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 968 All negatives are included in PCR tests 183 1,151
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 398,276 198,669 596,945
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 1,011 0 185 1,196
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 479,384 6,933 202,600 688,917
    Positivity Rate[1] 4.3%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 8 2,441
    Coincidental Deaths 0 191
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 351
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 37 63,661
    Active Cases 45 25,236
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks* 487
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
    Number in Home Quarantine 17,321  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalized 104  
    Patients Moderately Ill 19  
    Patients Severely Ill 14  
    Patients Critically Ill 2  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,165
    Imported 2 1,377
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,419
    Under Investigation 43 82,775
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

    Deaths

    1. A 67-year-old male from Manchester.
    2. An 85-year-old male from Hanover.
    3. An 81-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
    4. An 88-year-old female from St. James.
    5. A 72-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
    6. A 93-year-old female from Portland.
    7. A 92-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
    8. A 95-year-old male from St. Mary.

    The deaths occurred between August 24 and December 14, 2021.

     

    Clinical Definitions
    Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
    Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
     

    Critically Ill

    		 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

