Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, December 16, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|45
|91,972
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|24
|52,325
|Males
|21
|39,644
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 88 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,939
|Hanover
|0
|3,000
|KSA
|9
|22,687
|Manchester
|7
|5,996
|Portland
|0
|2,522
|St. Ann
|7
|6,878
|St. Catherine
|7
|17,219
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,203
|St. James
|9
|8,986
|St. Mary
|0
|3,051
|St. Thomas
|4
|3,959
|Trelawny
|1
|3,364
|Westmoreland
|1
|5,168
|COVID TESTS
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|43
|0
|2
|45
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|81,108
|6,933
|3,931
|91,972
|NEGATIVE today
|968
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|183
|1,151
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|398,276
|198,669
|596,945
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,011
|0
|185
|1,196
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|479,384
|6,933
|202,600
|688,917
|Positivity Rate[1]
|4.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|8
|2,441
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|351
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|37
|63,661
|Active Cases
|45
|25,236
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks*
|–
|487
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|17,321
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|104
|Patients Moderately Ill
|19
|Patients Severely Ill
|14
|Patients Critically Ill
|2
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,165
|Imported
|2
|1,377
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,419
|Under Investigation
|43
|82,775
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
Deaths
- A 67-year-old male from Manchester.
- An 85-year-old male from Hanover.
- An 81-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- An 88-year-old female from St. James.
- A 72-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 93-year-old female from Portland.
- A 92-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 95-year-old male from St. Mary.
The deaths occurred between August 24 and December 14, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing